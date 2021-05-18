Letters: Dispose of your face masks properly

Dispose of your face masks properly

Lately I have come across discarded single use face masks along the roads, on parking lots, etc. And I surmise that these have been left by those who don’t seem to be able to find a garbage bin or don’t want to hang on to them until they are home to dispose of them.

Perhaps people think that the masks are made of material that easily disintegrates; that they are made of a natural product. It seems however, that the blue single use masks are made of a plastic, polypropylene, thus not as easily disintegrated.

For the same reason the used masks can not be placed in your blue bin or flushed in the toilet. Instead they need to go in your garbage bin.

I suppose we all know about this, but somehow these masks miss the garbage bins and pose a danger to pets and birds. And may even spread some germs; they surely are very unsightly!

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay

