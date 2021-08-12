LETTERS: Dismayed and disappointed by Surrey council’s rejection of Harmony project

Editor:

I have been a citizen of White Rock/South Surrey for 31 years.

I need to join the chorus of folks dismayed and disappointed at Surrey council’s rejection of the Harmony housing possibility at 20th Avenue and 151 Street.

The 91 units were to create affordable possibilities for folks who call South Surrey their home. The project should be located here, not in Whalley, as the mayor once suggested.

The land use plan created by the current council states four to six floors at this location.

The Semiahmoo Trail issue was successfully resolved. City of Surrey staff were favourable. The building design is attractive and UNITI has demonstrated clearly that it manages buildings well as evidenced by the award-winning Chorus housing project just off 24th Avenue at 153 Street

Why did the Surrey mayor and four councillors reject this opportunity?

They could have been heroes to the many who spoke of their genuine need as well as the almost 6,000 citizens who voiced support.

How terribly unfortunate.

Cheryl Lightowlers, White Rock

Peace Arch News