LETTERS: Development a threat to local food security

Editor:

Re: It has to be environment and jobs, July 22 editorial

Right on! But I would like to add my own concern, which is future food security. Much of the Surrey/Langley border countryside is presently under attack from development.

The speed with which potentially arable land is being consumed by the building of massive warehouses is frightening. Add to this, the monster houses under construction in the berry fields on 40 Avenue.

When California runs out of water and/or longhaul trucking becomes unfeasible (electric or otherwise) we may need to resort to the 100 Mile Diet, depending on local produce.

Our generation will have a lot to answer for.

Mary Ponsford, White Rock

