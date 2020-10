Editor:

Recently I was shopping in a local grocery store and the young man in front of me insisted on paying my rather expensive bill. I told him it was very sweet of him but not necessary.

He said, he was “happy to do so,” as I reminded him of his grandmother.

So, thank-you, dear boy. I certainly will “pay it forward!”

All young people today aren’t thoughtless and uncaring towards seniors. It was a lovely thing to do and it made my day.

You do “rock,” young man!

Adrienne Keys, White Rock

Peace Arch News