LETTERS: Crystal Pool project drains tax dollars

Once again, we see the continued waste of tax money being spent on the Crystal Pool project.

As reported in the Victoria News (Jan. 8), city staff are starting over on the new Crystal Pool and Wellness facility.

A request has been made for an additional $725,000, after $2.2 million has already been spent on the first rendition of the project.

These people have no idea as to how to manage a major project and continue to blow money. In the real world, they would be fired for incompetence. At the very least, they would not be allowed to make major financial decisions.

Did you ever wonder why your taxes are so high?

Henry Fox

Victoria