LETTERS: Cross-border tank fillers supporting the wrong economy

Editor:

Thumbs up to the excellent letter from Joe Whitman in the April 26 issue of the paper. His reminder to Canadians of the benefits we get by supporting our economy was well-expressed. He deserved to have his message repeated in your ‘quote of note.’ Thanks to Mr. Whitman and you.

Thumbs down to Prospera Credit Union for their advertisement in the same edition, showing various sizes of gas cans. If you open an account with them you can get enough gas to drive to the nearest border.

I hope those who try find themselves stuck at the side of the highway with an empty gas tank.

Of course it is tempting to drive a few kilometres to save money.

And, yes, there’s something wrong that in this area we have particularly high gas prices. But supporting the Americans’ economy rather than our own does nothing to help the situation.

Alison M. Smith, Surrey