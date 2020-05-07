letters to the editor

LETTERS: Crescent beach stolen, one log or bag of pebbles at a time

Editor:

Over the past weeks of enjoying my new early morning “commute” as I walk along Crescent Beach, I have seen people taking the beach away. The first time, it was a family selecting pebbles and loading up multiple shopping bags to deposit in their car, which was parked nearby on Beecher Street.

Just recently, a man used a dolly to take away one of the seasoned beach logs and put it in his truck. I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but please leave the beach where it is for all to enjoy. Thank you.

M. Ashley, Surrey

