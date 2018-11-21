LETTERS: Country roads not dumping grounds

On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., somebody decided the side of the road is a good dumping spot.

There is a pile of garbage bags full of marijuana grow op equipment at the corner of Farmer Drive and Otter Point Road.

Yes, dope items and lots of it. This is the first thing that I noticed when I took my dog for a walk down Otter Point Road. How disgusting!

Yes, garbage. Baby bassinets, fan, a timer for electricity, and everything to bag up the dope to get ready for sale or what have you. Lots of aerosol cans, and other debris. It’s uncalled for and this is not the city dump.

The people in this neck of the woods are fed up and disgusted with this behaviour.

How would you like to drive down a nice country road and find this dumped? Or any other garbage of all sorts?

Do we need to set up a Neighbourhood Watch every night to stop these people from doing this?

Maybe we need the RCMP to do more patrolling out this way to spot and fine the dumpers. It would be nice to see this happen – with a hefty $10,000 fine.

So Sooke, let’s get our acts together and keep our town clean and free of garbage. That’s what the dump is for.

Cindy Hehn

Sooke

