LETTERS: Council taking short-sighted approach to waterfront crowding

With so much new development, where do they expect residents to go?

Editor:

The White Rock council seems to be very short-sighted in complaining of overcrowding on the beach/waterfront. They have only themselves to blame.

Since they were elected a few years ago on the promise to stop the excessive high rise building policy of the previous council, I see cranes and more high rises popping up constantly.

Where do they think the residents of those towers are going to spend their time on a nice weekend? Does the council really believe that all the new residents are going to just sit inside their towers, and not go to the beach?

Canada is a very large country, and this tiny corner of the country, doesn’t have to house every newcomer to BC.

Lorill Drummund, White Rock

Peace Arch News