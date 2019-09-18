LETTERS: Concert series a great chance to showcase White Rock

Concerts For the Pier was held after the Tour de White Rock on Saturday. (Christy Fox photo)

Editor:

Just a note to express our gratitude and appreciation to all who helped bring about this year’s concert series. They were all terrific and it was very nice to see the large number in attendance and the overall fun atmosphere. I am certain the spin-off effect for the local businesses was noticed.

I know we made use of the event to invite family and friends over to enjoy the events as well as showcase to them our local dining establishments. It is a great way to showcase White Rock.

We definitely enjoyed the use of multiple venues and would encourage you to continue this format for the future, as it gives the various areas a chance to gain more exposure and recognition.

Once again, thank you and kudos to all involved in this wonderful series!

Richard and Brenda Krenn, White Rock