LETTERS: Community support for Alzheimer’s walk greatly appreciated

Editor:

On behalf of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., I would like to thank White Rock, North Delta and Surrey residents for their instrumental support of the 2019 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, and invite them to become involved with the event in 2020.

They were among 21 communities that came together on Sunday, May 5 to honour and remember people who have been affected by dementia. These residents raised more than $59,000, which contributed to the more than $1.1 million raised across the province. We would also like to recognize the local offices and staff of our national title sponsor IG Wealth Management who provide tremendous support for the event.

Huge thanks to White Rock, North Delta and Surrey’s volunteer committee, led by Sue Lahti and Bal Bains.

We are currently recruiting motivated volunteers to organize and implement the 2020 event – a variety of organizing committee roles are available. To learn more or to apply for a volunteer role, visit alzbc.org/walk or contact Matt Brooks at mbrooks@alzheimerbc.org or 604-681-6530. If you have questions about dementia, please call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936- 6033 . Support is also available in Cantonese, Mandarin and Punjabi – visit alzheimerbc.org to learn more.

Sara Wagner, Fraser Region Alzheimer Society of B.C.