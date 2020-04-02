LETTERS: Closure of Saanich Yard Waste Drop Off a blow to gardeners

The closure of the Yard & Garden Waste Drop Off is unnecessary and almost cruel. Gardening in your own yard while complying with social distancing recommendations is one of the last, worthwhile, satisfying activities that we can do under the pandemic restrictions.

There is no rational reason for restricting residents from driving through the works yard to the drop off bins, dumping their yard waste and then driving back out of the works yard.

Even at the bins there is two metres separation based on the size of the parking stalls/bins.

No one goes on a walkabout at the works yard and surely the staff person in the backhoe is not at risk. The District of Saanich is being lazy and over-reactive in this matter.

Corey Miller

Saanich

