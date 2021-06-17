LETTERS: Closing parking spaces preferable to closing lane of traffic

Editor:

Rather than create a nightmare traffic jam on Marine Drive by changing it to one-way, there is a simpler way that is already being used elsewhere.

In some Vancouver areas, some parallel parking spaces for businesses without patios, have been fenced off to create outdoor seating, without impeding traffic flow.

I have seen these spots along West 4th, in Steveston and several other spots.

We do have parallel parking on the north side of Marine, and setting aside some of those spaces would be a less obstructive method of increasing patio space.

J. Gilbert White Rock

Peace Arch News