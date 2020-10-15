LETTERS: City of Surrey can’t afford policing transition

Taxpayers 'shouldn't have to pick up the tab'

Editor:

There is plan in the works to replace the RCMP in Surrey, so I will cut to the chase and give you the reasons why it’s not good idea.

The pandemic, as we all know, is hurting many people financially at the moment.

That being said, the city of Surrey simply can’t afford it. Finally, the majority of the people in Surrey do not want the RCMP replaced.

Whatever issues Mayor McCallum may have with the RCMP are his business.

I feel strongly that as taxpayer that I shouldn’t have to “pick up the tab” for approximately an extra $1,200 per year to cover his issues.

Kim Kondrashoff, Surrey

