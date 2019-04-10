LETTERS: Church has the right not to rent out its hall

Editor:

Here we go again – another group griping about a decision that didn’t come out to their liking.

It seems that in today’s world everyone feels entitled. Life’s not like that.

It is the Catholic’s church right to refuse rental to their facility regardless of what anyone else feels is right or wrong, just as it’s gay people’s right to live according to their beliefs and choice of lifestyle.

There is no discrimination by the Catholic church in the decision made to not rent their facility.

Get over it and look elsewhere.

W. Al Riede, White Rock