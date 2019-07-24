The recent demolition of White Rock’s First United Church was a waste of an historical community asset, writes Lana Panko. (File photo)

LETTERS: Church demolition ‘shameful’

Editor:

Re: Church Demolished, July 17 letters.

The headline should have read “Heritage Church Destroyed.”

What a shame, what a waste and another example of an important historical and community asset forever gone. Wasn’t finding a time capsule enough proof that this building was sacred to the original founders who could never imagine the fate of the c. 1910 church?

Many important symbolic functions, shelter, community meetings, cultural events, music and social-justice films happened there over the years.

I get there is a need for assisted living, but there seems to be a lack of imagination, planning and preservation. When it comes to redevelopment, it seems no existing building can be saved.

If the decision-makers had some insight and imagination, the new development should have been built around the structure.

Lana Panko, South Surrey

