LETTERS: Changes to animal collection don’t add up

Sorry Saanich, but basic mathematics undoes the preposterous proposal that 300 dead critters per year should represent an additional $50,000 cost to taxpayers.

Over $165 per animal suggests a far better return than the large volume of bottles and cans that many scour recycling and garbage cans across Saanich for everyday.

If the Saanich pound, and more certainly police, are underfunded then I might point out that a certain ex-chief might be a good source for a fundraising drive. If not, then a request for a budget increase is the commonly accepted method for departments to garner funding.

I advise against abdicating public responsibility through the hiring of “contractors,” although I’m certain Wild Bill Taxidermy would be a very civic minded and professional local business.

Ryan Gisler

Saanich

