LETTERS: Change in leadership felt in city

The former Deals World property is the site of one of two previously approved 12-storey projects that are being re-examined by the new council. (Aaron Hinks photo)Aaron Hinks photo The former Deals World property at 1350 Johnston Rd. is the proposed site for the Solterra development, one of two previously-approved 12-storey projects for lower Johnston Road that are being re-examined by the newly-elected White Rock council.

Editor:

Re: Developer seeks legal opinion, Nov. 14.

I am thrilled the rampant pro-development-at-all-costs city council has been ousted and replaced with, hopefully, a more restrained and deliberate council in White Rock.

I was also happy to see them put a hold on 12-storey highrises along Johnston Road south of Thrift Avenue. This was a promise of the original OCP that sought to develop the uptown centre whilst leaving ocean views where possible. If legal action is needed to ensure a return to the original OCP, I, for one, would prefer to see my tax dollars go towards this legal battle rather than build a multi-storey car park at the foot of Victoria Avenue.

Alan Gray, White Rock

• • •

Letter-writer B. Jakob (Not merely inconvenience, Nov. 9 letters) was correct when he said, “When project after project gets pushed through while ignoring the general consensus of the people… there will be consequences.”

This was evident when the two projects on either side of the Blue Frog Studio were pushed through against much public outcry. One of these projects did not conform to the zoning and needed amendments, otherwise known as ‘spot zoning’. This process was used many times by the previous Coalition-dominated council to push through highrise developments.

The developers and Coalition were fully aware of what they were doing, heard the outcry but went ahead anyway. Their ‘mistake’ was to not that see we live in a democracy and that councils come and go. The developers had not applied for building permits and so the projects are reversible. Our new council did not challenge a developer who does not have a permit yet who plans to build in the Town Centre – the correct zone for highrises.

Unfortunately, 12 other large building projects have their building permits and perhaps only a downturn in the real estate market can stop them going ahead.

The present council is following through on the mandate the public has given them. So, yes, a developer is furious, but we were even more furious when our voices were ignored at the public hearings.

Patricia Kealy, White Rock