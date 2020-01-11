LETTERS: Castlegar readers share some holiday frustrations

A Holiday Train let down

My daughter and I were so very excited to win four tickets to ride the Holiday Train after donating to the food bank at Castlegar city hall. We entered the draw and won! I went to pick up the tickets at city hall and was told all information would be on the ticket. The ticket, however, only said Nelson to Castlegar with a time, but no matter as I would just follow up.

I then followed up with the contact person at city hall who said they would contact CP. The next day I was told to be at the Lakeside crossing in Nelson. Believing all was in order, we made arrangements for getting picked up, took time off work, and the excitement of my four year old daughter and her friend that was joining us was endless. There was also my happiness at being able to give my daughter and her good friend this experience.

Unfortunately, the train never came to pick us up. The disappointment was profound and I still think about how sad I was that my four year old daughter looked up at me and asked “Why did the Holiday Train forget me, mommy?”

We were given the wrong pick up location by the CP Holiday Train contact person. My concern is for people who may receive such an opportunity in the future. Please confirm that the correct location is given. I would not want any parent to go through the disappointment from their children that we did.

Kaysry Gill

Bonnington

Disappointed with

Christmas program

Whatever happened to the spirit of Christmas? An event I attended at Brent Kennedy school was the most disappointing program I have ever witnessed. Teaching children to be aware of global climate change is commendable, but to present this issue at a Christmas concert is totally inappropriate.

If a school wants to be politically correct and inclusive of others, perhaps a winter production would be more appropriate. The event left us more depressed than uplifted at this wonderful time of year. This event might have been better presented for a spring production. The teachers and children did work very hard on this production. It is disappointing their efforts were so misdirected.

Susanne Popoff

Thrums