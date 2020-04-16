LETTERS: Careless smokers putting urban forest at risk

Sunnyside Acres in South Surrey has been a dedicated urban forest for more than 30 years. (Surrey.ca photo)

Editor:

I am upset and angry. Upset because we might lose a precious jewel in South Surrey – the urban forest. Angry, because of the irresponsible smokers who drop their cigarette butts in and around this forest.

I like to walk the paths and trails. The other day I decided to walk down from 24 Avenue along 144 Street. As I walked, I decided to count the cigarette butts at the edge of the forest. Between 24 and 26 Avenues, I lost count of the butts after 200. I also found eight butts inside the forest.

This is a public disgrace. If we lose this area of natural beauty it will be because of stupid, thoughtless smokers.

Roger Kealy, White Rock

