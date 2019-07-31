LETTERS: Canadians in no position to feel superior to Americans

Editor:

Re: A surprising reception, July 12 letters

Just to make it clear, I am trying to be the devil’s advocate while responding to the above-mentioned letter.

Here we go again – Canadians know what is best for the American populace; the Trump administration is evil.

We are saturated daily by our media with only negative opinions about our neighbours to the south, claiming, like the letter states, that we understand the American psyche.

Does it not say that criticizing others is one way to make us feel superior? We in Canada are dealing with tremendous issues – homeless people, poverty, Canadians on a ridiculously low pension – struggling with a disability, seniors going without.

Would it not be nice to say on their behalf, “Canadians first?”

By the way, our last trip across the border was very pleasant – great service, smiling people.

Heidi Bumann, Surrey