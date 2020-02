Editor:

Re: Train danger remains, Jan. 31, letters

I fully agree with the writer. The speed limit for trains along the White Rock waterfront is 25 mph, but even at that slow speed this is not like stopping a car.

A 120-car coal train or a mile-long freight takes about half a mile to come to a stop – a fact that more people should bear in mind when they are near the tracks.

Jim Armstrong, Surrey