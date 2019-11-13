LETTERS: Bridge option preferred over tunnel

George Massey Tunnel connecting Richmond and North Delta is the biggest traffic bottleneck in Metro Vancouver. (North Delta Reporter)

Editor:

A bridge across the Fraser River is far more appealing and sensible than a tunnel replacement.

An eight-lane tunnel will cause a long disturbance and destruction of natural habitat for salmon and other creatures vital to the river as it would involve an excavated trench. Apparently boring under the riverbed is too costly an option.

A 10-lane bridge has a greater capacity in handling traffic and contemporary bridge design allows for a wide variety of solutions to spanning large distances at competitive costs. It would be visually attractive like other iconic spans around the world. No impact on the river.

In addition, couldn’t the tunnel be structurally relined and reused as the transit corridor?

The bridge could then be reduced in size.

Paul Rust, Surrey