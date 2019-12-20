LETTERS: Block left turns at Highway 15 intersection

Editor:

Editor:

Re: Worries voiced over intersection, Dec. 18.

It has happened again. Kim Squirell’s daughter and her friend were using Google maps to navigate near Highway 15 and, when trying to turn left on to Highway 15 from 40 Avenue, they were T-boned by another car travelling on Highway 15. The resulting damage was so serious, the jaws of life were required to extract one of the accident victims from the vehicle they were travelling in.

And as an aside, how does one inform the people at Google maps and navigation that one of the routes they provide in their navigation app is treacherous? Is there a lesson about AI (artificial intelligence) being highly efficient but lacking common sense in this situation?

In your article of Dec. 12, MLA Stephanie Cadieux commented extensively on the intersection and that making it safer it falls under the jurisdiction of the City of Surrey. The time has come for action, not words, to prevent any other serious accidents and potential loss of life.

The explosion in the population of South Surrey has resulted in far too many drivers using the 40 Avenue to Highway 15 route as a cut-through when travelling from the east and the west.

The most logical and easiest thing for the city to do is to immediately put up barriers that allow only right turns in order to prevent left turns on to Highway 15 from both approaches on 40 Avenue.

As well, post signs starting at 40 Avenue at 184 Street and 168 Street, indicating there is no left turn at Highway 15, which will force drivers to use an alternate and safer route.

One thing is certain, if no action is taken this is bound to happen again.

Carl Katz, Surrey

