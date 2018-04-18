LETTERS: Beyond the construction

Editor: There has been lots of criticism levelled at our local council - some warranted, some not.

There has been lots of criticism levelled at our local council for a variety of reasons – some of it warranted, some of it not.

Every governing body, whether federal, provincial or municipal, has missteps, just as we all do in our private lives. And these missteps are magnified when you govern not just to maintain the status quo but to make meaningful change.

Not so long ago letters to the editor often complained about the state of uptown White Rock, a proliferation of secondhand shops, unsafe sidewalks and general rundown appearance etc.

Now the critics are out in full force against all of the new highrises. It seems councils are damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

Bottom line, you simply can’t please all of the people all of the time. But as residents, I think we need to look beyond the construction phase of these projects and the disruption that causes, to what we are going to be left with. These new developments will result in a revitalized town centre with new shops, town square and other amenities we don’t enjoy now – and, yes, new trees.

I look forward to these changes and, for all their warts, I think the current council will leave a pretty decent legacy.

Barry Collins, White Rock