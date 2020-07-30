LETTERS: Benefits of mask use has become clear

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

In the early days of the coronavirus epidemic, we were told to stay at home; but when we had to go into public spaces to wear a mask. The next directive “suggested” that we could wear a mask, but it was not deemed necessary. We have been given mixed messages. The use of masks now seems to be sporadic at best.

Only some medical masks serve two purposes; to protect the wearer and prevent the wearer from infecting others. Most masks simply prevent the expulsion of disease from the wearer. However, if everyone wore a mask in public places, everyone would then be protected, having cancelled out each other’s spread of virus.

On the U.S. news it was reported that countries and states that enforced mask use in public places, realized a 75 per cent reduction in infection. Wow.

It is a no brainer that following this practice would save lives and make it easier to safely ease into restarting our severely damaged economy.

Why are we so reluctant to exercise some authority in order to prevent severe illness, death and economic disaster? Man up, Canada and do the right thing.

There are some very good government programs in place to help support our job loss, business closures, medical necessities, homelessness, seniors, renters and food distribution, etc.

If we could arrange the manufacture and distribution of enough masks to adequately supply everyone, we wouldn’t need as much money to “clean up” what we could have prevented in the first place.

If even $10 per person was allocated from the funds now being paid out to ease the financial distress any are facing; we could use this money to supply everyone with several reusable masks, so there is no excuse not to wear them.

J.Gilbert, White Rock

