LETTERS: BC Views column was appreciated

Re: Small, local businesses are in need of our help, April 2

I cannot thank Frank Bucholtz enough for the wonderful BC Views column highlighting the need to support local businesses.

We are all doing what we can in a safe manner to serve our customers online or with doorstep delivery. Our webstore is current and shows what we can offer.

We have had to lay off about 40 people – so tough for all.

After 56 years in business, we thought we had weathered it all. This is such a hard one – my heart goes out to all in these challenging times.

I hope we, and others in our community, are there at the other end – supporting local business in any way you can is the key.

Cathy Jesson, Black Bond Books

