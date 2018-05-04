LETTERS: Anti-SOGI talk needs hearing

Editor:

Re: Third-grader comes out to offer face for pro-SOGI rally, April 25.

In the April 25th issue of PAN is an article on the recent protest against the SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) education program, outside the BC Teachers Federation office in Vancouver, and a counter-protest group who described the views of the anti SOGI group as being “abhorrent,” “bigoted” and “disgusting.”

The editorial in that same issue (Speaking out for sexual identities), commenting on this protest, says in some closing comments that those who are against SOGI owe it to those whom they publicly criticize to explain their objections.

I totally agree. There is such a lack of objective information surrounding this issue that I would like to suggest that PAN seek an unbiased interview with the person who led the opposing group, Kari Simpson, to allow her the opportunity to elaborate as to why so many people, particularly parents, are objecting to the SOGI curriculum.

I for one would like additional information. It seems to me there is considerably more involved then we are being made aware of.

My only concern is whether Simpson would get a fair hearing.

Susan Kinnie, Surrey