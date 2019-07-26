LETTERS: All sides deserve to be heard in a democracy

Editor:

We just read a report on the Surrey council meeting of Monday, July 15 where Mayor Doug McCallum dissolved the Public Safety Committee and replaced it with a new Police Transition Advisory Committee to be appointed by him.

We believe this is another power play to force the residents of Surrey to go along with his plan for a municipal police force.

Council has not allowed petitions opposing this plan to be presented. Two petitions that we are aware of have over 16,000 names. This should mean something.

In a democracy, all sides should be represented and a fair hearing given to those in favour or against.

Mayor McCallum gives the impression that “It’s my way or the highway” for any major decisions to be made for our city.

You can count on the members of the new PTAC to be “yes” men and women to McCallum’s whims.

Hugh and Patricia McMillan, Surrey