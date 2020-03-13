LETTERS: All living creatures designed for Standard Time

Editor:

Yukon just made a glaring environmental, health, energy and business mistake that we must not follow.

We all get aggravated at having to reset all our clocks and watches twice a year.

Actually, only about 70 out of the approximately 194 countries in the world use some form of daylight saving time and they vary in the months or days that they begin or end it.

As well, within Canada, Saskatchewan, and in the U.S., Arizona, Hawaii and Puerto Rico do not use it. As well, there are cities and counties that are divided between the two times.

The average weekly wake-up time across Canada is 6:45 a.m. and on the weekends it’s 8:15 a.m. Our average bedtime is 11 p.m. on weekdays, and on weekends 11:55 p.m., both of which are near midnight.

We cannot change the relationship positions of the sun and planet Earth.

At the equator, there is 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness all year long.

If you have a sun-dial you can see when it’s midday (noon) where you live. If you don’t have one, you can place a stick in the ground, or watch the shadow at the base of a tree or rock and these will tell you when it’s midday.

Natural midday and midnight are the key times in setting our clocks, just the once and forever. Let’s optimize our use of daylight and arrange our lives accordingly.

Our natural body release of the wake-up hormone serotonin and the drowsiness hormone melatonin depend on the amount of light reaching our pineal gland.

We cannot falsify time, which DST does, without hurting ourselves and all the other creatures and plants in nature. We disturb all the other life on our planet – both nocturnal and diurnal – by lighting up the night.

Psychologists, sleep-disorder specialists, climatologists, astronomers and other scientists are opposed to DST and recognize it as not being natural, but harmful.

We must remain on natural standard time and align ourselves with Mother Nature and Father Time by just going to sleep and waking up earlier. It’s time to shine some light on this so that all the countries of the world use only standard time.

Phil De Rosa, White Rock

Peace Arch News