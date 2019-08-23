LETTERS: ALC made right decision on golf course

Editor:

RE: Bid to exclude golf course from agricultural land reserve denied, Aug. 7

Western and Eastern Canada are among the only areas of North America that may still have enough water to grow crops by 2050, according to World Resources Institute.

The Agricultural Land Commission was right to deny RNL licence to convert a golf course to industrial use.

In a few decades we may well wish to grow peas and cabbages where we now shoot par 3.

ALC should be this assertive in more cases.

Susan Lindenberger, White Rock