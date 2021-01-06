LETTERS: ‘Aghast’ at PAN Poll response

Editor:

To the 85 per cent of respondents to your recent web poll who said they would not report their neighbours’ socializing in groups:

As a retired public health nurse who worked in preventive health, I was aghast at the percentage of “nay” sayers, unwilling to report their neighbours’ over-sized social gathering. I want to share my thoughts.

You probably know your neighbours and fear their retribution. If you truly love thy neighbours, then help keep them and their friends healthy. The party goers can help pay the fine.

You probably live in the Fraser Health District. Unfortunately, this area has the largest percentage of COVID-19 disease. Thank you for adding to the lousy percentage, because you are worried about your neighbour’s retribution.

You may well have visited our Peace Arch Hospital.

Maybe you need to replace your hip, shoulder or knee. Sorry, the beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, and when they can, they will bring you in. Think of the pregnant mom’s trepidation at delivering in any hospital at this time. Midwives are working 24 hours a day.

Party on, neighbours.

Did you join your neighbours at the 7 p.m. clapping ceremonies to thank all the frontline workers?

Well, that has stopped for now, but after nearly a year of COVID-19, the front-line workers are exhausted, fearful and frustrated. They are getting sick.

This is a challenge that deserves teamwork. Wear masks, wash your hands and keep a safe distance. Stay in your bubble. I know my thoughts won’t burst your bubble. Maybe I will just have to float away into the wild blue yonder, and that way I can keep a safe distance.

Sally Stewart, Surrey

