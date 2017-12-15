LETTERS: Aftermath of a byelection

Editor:

Re: Liberals return after 64-year-drought, Dec. 13.

Congratulations to Gordie Hogg on his win in Monday’s South Surrey-White Rock byelection.

Watched him on the television news last evening saying, “I now have the chance to take the issues of this community to Ottawa” or words to that effect.

I suggest he begins by pressing the government to implement the federal Liberal party’s policy resolution, passed in May 2016, demanding Medicare coverage for the science-based treatment of autism spectrum disorder.

This resolution was initiated by the South Surrey-White Rock Liberal constituency association, some of whose executive members championed it to success all the way up to and through the party’s national convention.

As the newly elected Liberal MP from this constituency, what better issue, with one in 68 Canadian children being diagnosed with autism a matter of great local and national importance, to tackle first?

David Marley, Medicare for autism Now! Society

• • •

This is not a win for Trudeau Liberals, but a personal success for a respected longtime community supporter.

Eric H. O’Dell, Surrey