LETTERS: Accepting responsibility meaningless without apology

Editor:

Re: Top parties following ethics report, Aug. 30

Having read Alex Browne’s insightful article about the SNC-Lavalin scandal, I was reminded how I was naively caught up in Trudeau-mania while living in Montreal.

After returning to the Lower Mainland, I also lived through the disillusionment of seeing Trudeau let power go to his head.

The refusal of Justin Trudeau to apologize, to admit that he was wrong, boggles one’s mind. He seems to be very good at apologizing for other people’s misbehaviour. Why not for his own behaviour when found guilty by the Ethics Commissioner? Do the words ‘accepting responsibility’ mean anything when Trudeau resolutely refuses to apologize?

As Kerry-Lynne Findlay was quoted in the article, “You can’t take full responsibility without taking ownership of your part in wrongdoing.”

Imagine if Trudeau did the responsible thing and actually apologized to Jody Wilson-Raybould and the Canadian people. One can only hope.

Rev. Dr. Ed Hird, Surrey