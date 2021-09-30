LETTERS: Accept responsibility for decision not to vaccinate

To protect your rights, should I be forced to stay home?

Editor:

While I will defend any person’s right not to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the minority who chose not to should not become indignant.

Accept the responsibility for your decision. It is not an infringement of your rights not to have access to crowded events or airplanes. What about my rights as part of the vaccinated majority?

I follow the science to protect myself, my family, my friends, the children and the compromised adults.

To protect your rights, should I be forced to stay home? You made the choice to stay unvaccinated and choices have consequences. Whatever side of this issue you are on, don’t bring the angry American-style “lock her up” behaviour to Canada.

Alan Andrews, South Surrey

Peace Arch News