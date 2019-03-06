LETTERS: A tip of the hat to the cosmic puppeteer

Editor:

It was (to me) more than a little ironic that Matthew Claxton inserted an alien/UFO aside into his column about climate change. Was this randomly accidental or cleverly deliberate?

In any case, it gave me a chuckle. Maybe not a chuckle – more like a whoo-hoo dance around my postage-stamp living room and a high five to whatever cosmic puppeteer plops these things into place.

Because, you see, even though Matthew made no such reference, there is a connection between aliens and climate change.

And, yes, here comes the Twilight Zone theme song in full non-believer eye-rolling glory. I get it.

But just for the heck of it, I’d like to quote something from Dr. Steven Greer, founder of the Centre for the Study of Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence:

“The technologies that are behind the propulsion and energy system of what we call a UFO were figured out by 1954, which means that we have not needed oil, gas, coal, nuclear power, jet engines, rockets, or internal combustion engines in cars, since that date.

“If these technologies were put into application, we would have no poverty and no pollution within 20 years. We would have a sustainable civilization.”

Just saying.

Maureen Kerr, Surrey