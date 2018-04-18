LETTERS: A penchant for their perks

Editor: Since the revelations about Metro Vancouver, I have renewed interest in municipal politics.

Editor:

I used to be able to watch the Surrey council on Shaw Cable, but now it is not on TV.

However, since the revelations about the spending habits of Metro Vancouver board, I have renewed interest in municipal politics. We also have the Mayors’ Council and TransLink, and a pension and a raise for attending meetings that are now deemed a taxable benefit (Criticism flows after Metro ‘retirement allowance’ vote, March 30).

Surrey has six members on the Metro board. I wonder, do they take SkyTrain to the meetings or do they carpool to save taxpayer dollars? Given the travel expenses and perks, I suspect not.

It is time for some form of oversight of this board. Non-elected members voting for their remuneration is just not right.

The chairman’s claims about these expenses seem self-serving in my opinion.

I also have to wonder why so many mayors are not running for re-election.

It is high time for oversight.

Barry Bradley, Surrey