LETTERS: A number of potential hazards exist at west-end boat launch

Editor:

I would like to make a comment on the unsuitability of the boat launch area at the west end of the promenade. The steepness as well as the very unstable gravel surface makes the launch an accident waiting to happen.

There are many more people of all ages enjoying access to the water right now and the launch can be crowded not just with people carrying kayaks, canoes, stand up paddle boards and dinghies, but also families with small children.

There should be a designated pedestrian area, so there is no interaction with vehicles unloading or loading water craft.

The portable toilet that is also there right next to where cars are often backing in to unload or load is another safety issue that should be addressed. I am not sure who actually has the authority to make any changes to the launch area, but something should surely be done to make it safe for all, as right now it is a hazard.

Deborah Margulies, White Rock

Peace Arch News