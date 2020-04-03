LETTERS: A musical tribute to Bonnie Henry

Here's a variation on My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean which I wrote for Bonnie Henry:

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

Here’s a variation on My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean which I wrote for Bonnie Henry:

My Bonnie don’t lie about Covid

My Bonnie don’t run from a fight

I want to be six feet beside her

Can’t wait to hear Bonnie tonight

I see her each day on the TV

The power point’s at her command

She handles the show with precision

So let’s give sweet Bonnie a hand

Bring Back

Bring Back

Oh, bring back our Bonnie to —night

Bring Back

Bring Back

Oh, Bring Back our Bonnie, she’s bright

In battle she’s our Super Hero

She’s got special powers and stuff

Though Bonnie is kind and resourceful

In street fights I hear she’s quite rough

I hope that when all this is over

Sweet Bonnie will join me for beer

She deserves a big hug and a medal

From all B.C. folks far and near

Don Chambers

Victoria

Victoria News