LETTERS: A musical tribute to Bonnie Henry

Here’s a variation on My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean which I wrote for Bonnie Henry:
My Bonnie don’t lie about Covid
My Bonnie don’t run from a fight
I want to be six feet beside her
Can’t wait to hear Bonnie tonight
I see her each day on the TV
The power point’s at her command
She handles the show with precision
So let’s give sweet Bonnie a hand
Bring Back
Bring Back
Oh, bring back our Bonnie to —night
Bring Back
Bring Back
Oh, Bring Back our Bonnie, she’s bright
In battle she’s our Super Hero
She’s got special powers and stuff
Though Bonnie is kind and resourceful
In street fights I hear she’s quite rough
I hope that when all this is over
Sweet Bonnie will join me for beer
She deserves a big hug and a medal
From all B.C. folks far and near
Don Chambers
Victoria