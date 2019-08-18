LETTER: Reclassification idea to change from district to city baffling to reader

'No way would a name change make any difference to attracting more businesses'

The article in the Mission Record on June 28 regarding name reclassification from “district” to “city” was quite baffling to me that council would vote unanimously to spend so freely of taxpayers’ money without any consultation, as, to date, $8,500 has already gone down the drain.

The figure for this wish to be fulfilled is quoted as $190,000 but for sure the final figure would easily top $250,000.

To say the least, the whole idea is insulting, without any consultation.

And to what end? No way would a name change make any difference to attracting more businesses, and councils are constantly bemoaning the lack of land for industry or businesses.

On the basis of a cost-benefit analysis, there is clearly a complete discordance between the alleged benefit of bringing more business to Mission and this extremely high cost.

What does a “progressive municipality” actually mean and how does a name change affect the attraction of businesses?

According to city hall past minutes, this subject has indeed been raised before but did not proceed, for no given reason.

There is obviously spare money around city hall, which gave $70,000 for a shade shelter in Lightburn Park (one that should have been provided by the developers), yet for the Silverhill Hall rebuilding fund, there were no such large amounts even hinted at.

What is so confusing between Fraser Valley Regional District, Mission Public School District, and the District of Mission?

As Mr. Mortimer wrote in the Mission Record (July 12), there seems to be a lack of common sense in, on and around council, and I would add that there is a shortage of independently active “grey cells” in city hall.

Jeanette Smith

Mission