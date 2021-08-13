LETTER:Langley kids like Kinsley set example for all

Letter writer hopes story on small child who picks up litter inspires adults to do their part

Six-year-old Aldergrove resident Kinsley Moore has taken to cleaning up the streets with BBQ tongs and garbage bags. (Chelsea Moore/Special to The Star)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Tackling trash, Aldergrove Star, July 28]

Kinsley Moore understands that throwing your garbage on the street is not a good thing.

I am sure many people appreciate this delightful young lady for caring enough about our environment and pets to actually pick up the messes that many lazy people leave behind.

Thank you very much from all of us, Kinsley!

Judy Lee, Langley City

