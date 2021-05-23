LETTER: Young couple picked up the tab for Maple Ridge grandmother’s groceries

Letter writer wanted young woman and man to know how much their kindness is appreciated

A local woman found her credit card wouldn’t work when she was at the grocery store recently. Two other patrons stepped forward to help. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Dear Editor,

Hopfully your newspaper will allow me to tell you about an anonymous young couple, a young lady and young man, and their utmost generosity toward myself and my grandson last Friday [May 14] at the No Frills grocery store on Dewdney.

On presenting a credit card to the cashier, she told me it was not acceptable. It was discontinued or something to that effect.

Upon me taking out my wallet to look for another card, the young lady paid the clerk for my groceries. She would not accept repayment and just assured me all was well.

To this young couple, all I can say is thank you for your act of kindness.

It was beyond generosity – just total giving.

May you be blessed every day for your kindness.

Lorette Miller, Maple Ridge

