The Editor,

A recent Black Press Media online poll asked, “Would you report your neighbours if they hosted a holiday gathering?”

If my neighbour was abusing their dog, cat, child, or spouse, I would report them in a heartbeat.

If my neighbour holds a super-spreader gathering and endangers the life of every attendee, and every man, woman, and child they come into contact with over the next several months, I wouldn’t hesitate for a moment to report them.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey

Surrey Now Leader