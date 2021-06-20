LETTER: Writer questions spread of variant and timing of vaccinations

Will there ever be a return to normal, or will people need to invest in respirators?

Dear Editor,

Is the emergence of increasingly deadly variant strains of COVID-19 that appear to be occurring in lockstep with the progression of a global vaccination effort as evidenced by growing numbers of deaths a coincidence?

Perhaps.

But some vaccine experts have warned that the unprecedented global vaccination campaign in the midst of a pandemic will serve to drive the emergence of increasingly deadly variant strains. If this proves to be correct then it will serve to confirm the known normal response of bacteria and viruses to adapt to changes in biological pressure.

Diversification and variances are fundamental to their survival.

That vaccines will serve to drive the emergence of increasingly deadly variant strains is currently an ‘unproven theory’. But so is the premise that vaccinating the entire population of the planet is the path back to normal.

Another unanswered question is assuming vaccines do offer some degree of protection how long will the protection last? Will it be years, months or a just few weeks? No one knows and no one can predict this.

A big problem with not knowing is that those who assume they are protected may end up being at risk and not know it.

History has time and time shown that consensus does not equal truth.

So, although the position of the majority of vaccine authorities that they know of what they speak is uncritically accepted by the masses as fact, only time will tell whether this is true.

The end of lockdowns? Don’t hold your breath. You may end up needing a respirator.

David MacPhail, Maple Ridge

