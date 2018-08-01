LETTER: Writer hopes response to Taylor Arm fire is ‘new norm’

Maybe all the fuss many of us made during and after the Dog Mountain fire paid off

To the Editor,

Three summers ago I wrote many letters to the editor, to the Coastal Fire Centre, the Minister of Forests and the premier expressing our dissatisfaction with the totally inadequate and botched response to the Dog Mountain fire.

Well, with the response to the Saturday (July 21) fire beside Highway 4 on Taylor Arm, I must now congratulate the Coastal Fire Centre on its initial and effective response.

Maybe all the fuss many of us made during and after the Dog Mountain fire paid off.

I hesitate to consider the cost of that fire, although the numbers shouId be available.

I trust this is the effective response we can expect in the future.

Bob Cole,

Port Alberni

Previous story
EDITORIAL: City right to remain resolute with rainbow crosswalk
Next story
COLUMNS: Basic income is basically a failure

Just Posted

A conversation with Smoke Eaters owner Rich Murphy

 

LETTER: Writer hopes response to Taylor Arm fire is ‘new norm’

  • 14 hours ago

 

Update: Air quality advisory cancelled for region

 

Air balloon takes Kelowna neighbourhood by surprise

 

Most Read