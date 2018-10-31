Letter: Writer hopes new Township council will work together

Editor: Finally, the election is over and we now know who will be on council for the Township of Langley.

It seemed like the day was never going to come.

The last four years were full of bickering, bullying, name calling, finger pointing, legal battles, trumped-up charges of respectful workplace violations and a mayor who (in my opinion ) likes to spend our hard-earned tax dollars behind closed doors with his “in camera” meetings.

We kept a few incumbents that the public really likes, and we saw a new candidate blow the doors off everyone’s so-called campaigns. I think if any comeback kid was to be voted back after four years off, Steve Ferguson was our man.

There was some good campaigning by a few candidates that should have equalled getting in, and one candidate got in just because of the number of signs that were distributed all over, with no campaign to back it up.

A change in mayor would have been nice, but after all, he is just one vote.

I hope this council will work together, and I hope all of them actually believe in ethics, accountability, affordability, community, preservation, and safety for all its residents.

Scott Thompson,

Brookswood