Letter writer defends Trump

Dear editor,

Dear editor,

In reference to June 19 editorials by Jim Cunningham of Langley and Peter Wilson of Comox.

What a vast difference of thinking and upbringing.

Thank you so much Jim Cunningham for your input. It definitely feels good to hear a sensible being stating the show of respect for elected authorities, regardless of our personal opinions. I am so sick to death of listening to the gross bullying and disrespect of President Trump that it is affecting my view of the world we are now living in.

Mr. Peter Wilson, I think you are calling the kettle black as to Mr. Trump being a bully. Does it make you feel good to discredit his smartness? I suggest you watch the Passionate Eye from June 16 on CBNEWHD if you think Mr. Trump is not by far smarter than any leader in Canada or the USA in my lifetime, and I was born a War Baby.

I rest my opinion.

Eileen Montgomery,

Comox

Previous story
Unfiltered: IPAs explained with Cannery Brewing brewmaster
Next story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Companies would rather refine their oil elsewhere

Just Posted

RDN board to vote on $162K biosolid transport deal

  • 19 hours ago

 

Mounties raid “extensive” Shawnigan pot grow operation

 

New gallery manager plans more workshops

  • 19 hours ago

 

Letter writer defends Trump

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read