LETTER: Would you be willing to share a fence line?

The advertising campaign for 222 Corfield St. omits many facts.

There could be 20 per cent tenants that are drug addicted. They will be allowed to use illegal drugs on site which is referred as a “wet house” (drug use allowed).

ICCS advises that drug use is allowed in their rooms and it is “hoped” they would not use drugs in surrounding neighbourhoods or parks. Drug use can make the user angry, unpredictable, and violent to themselves and others.

ICCS say there will be many rules. Users may not respect rules while under the influence since their judgment is impaired. Enabling a drug user in a “supportive housing” model could be dangerous when they shoot up alone in their room and are susceptible to fentanyl-laced drugs.

Instead, why don’t we show real compassion to have them treated at the new rehab facilities built in Victoria and Nanaimo?

Having completed the addiction rehab and entering the transition phase to sobriety, the individual could be housed in an “affordable rental housing” project as (I) proposed which would be a “dry house” (no drugs). Their chances of enduring sobriety success would improve greatly.

The affordable rental housing model would provide housing for the homeless, low-income seniors, single-parent families and those with mental health or disability issues all in a drug free safe home and provide a healthy environment by avoiding disruptive and violent behavior.

The existing neighbourhood adjacent to 222 Corfield St. deserves compassion since they might feel uncomfortable living next to a permitted drug-use zone.

Those in favour of a “supportive wet housing” model have the option to suggest relocating this project to where they live, adjacent to their home, sharing a fence line, or we can all advise mayor and council to reject the rezoning bylaw and reapply for affordable rental housing.”

Doug O’Brien, Parksville