LETTER: World events show need to preserve trees at proposed RCMP detachment site

In addition to the financial burden of a new detachment, letter writer disagrees with green impact

Local resident Darlene Mercer said the trees on the site where a new RCMP detachment would be built in Pitt Meadows should be preserved. (Mercer/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

I feel it is highly hypocritical of the mayor and council of the Natural Place (Pitt Meadows) to be enthusiastically proposing the removal of parkland at Harris and McMyn in order to build a proposed new and separate RCMP detachment our city and many of its concerned citizens neither need considering our current Integrated Agreement with the growing Maple Ridge Detachment, nor wants as far as what will be an increase in taxation all around to pay for, and keep paying for a multi-million dollar facility, staffing and upkeep thereof.

This proposed move by Pitt council to formally rezone this parkland will go to a rezoning meeting in September/early October.

Be aware and show up to protest this proposal and rezoning. Be on the lookout for a petition by residents against the rezoning as well as splintering off from our Integrated RCMP Agreement to develop a separate detachment for $18- to $25-million or more.

We are all experiencing the devastating effects of climate change right now. The parkland that council feels is unnecessary provides shade in immediate proximity to the sidewalk for pedestrians, lunchtime users, and gallery goer,s and a shaded venue for what in the past has been events surrounding Pitt Meadows Day as well as gallery openings.

Why do they persist in moving forward with removing nine mature shade trees (and lawn, picnic tables and other landscaping) when the entire world is now desperately trying to plant shade trees as part of combatting climate change?

The July edition of National Geographic’s front cover says it all Beating the Heat. See page 70 for particulars on how the urban planner with UCLA (perhaps we need a real urban planner, hmm?) states that a well placed shade tree can keep a building (and people) 18 degrees cooler than if it were fully exposed to the sun.

So, a proposed facility we don’t need (and many don’t want nor its financial ramifications) or keep mature shade trees close to where the public walks and spends time, shading us and our bit of the planet, the real Natural Place?

Darlene Mercer, Pitt Meadows

