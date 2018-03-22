Letter: Working to reduce plastic bags

We are sending a call out for volunteers for a campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags.

Following discussions with a few residents and with the board of the Rossland Society for Environmental Action, we are sending a call out for volunteers who would like to be involved with a campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags and small plastic objects (straws, lids, etc.) in Rossland’s homes, schools and businesses.

It was 10 years ago that Rossland made the national news by being one of the first Canadian municipality to campaign for a plastic bag free community.

Although much progress was made at that time, many of us have reverted to old habits. New residents and visitors to our community are not aware of our town’s commitment to reducing plastic bag use. New research and information on the negative effects of plastics in our water and environment are also pointing to a larger problem that includes all plastics.

It is time to renew our commitment to reducing our use of plastics and enlarge our campaign to include other items such as plastic straws, lids, packaging, etc.

If you would like to be part of this action group, please contact Michele Desjardins at desjardins.michele@gmil.com.

Michele Desjardins

Rossland